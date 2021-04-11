Minter Network (BIP) Market Cap Reaches $79.67 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $79.67 million and approximately $950,501.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 65% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00296816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00025438 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.17 or 0.00391702 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,955,052,263 coins and its circulating supply is 3,749,842,696 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.