MintMe.com Coin Market Cap Reaches $557,779.79 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $557,779.79 and $2,655.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,161.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.36 or 0.03572641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.49 or 0.00418024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $684.84 or 0.01138326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00536749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.79 or 0.00450102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.68 or 0.00368471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00033527 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.00207950 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

