Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $11.95 on Top Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $641.24 million and approximately $15.65 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $11.95 or 0.00020004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00294531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.12 or 0.00736786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,720.90 or 0.99975615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.05 or 0.00793583 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,661,811 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

