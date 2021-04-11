Mirrored Alibaba Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for about $226.30 or 0.00376938 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $27.60 million and approximately $130,956.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00296816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.16 or 0.00736469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,133.00 or 1.00158811 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.22 or 0.00796526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 121,939 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

