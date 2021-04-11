Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Reaches $347.42 on Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $347.42 or 0.00581031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $31.22 million and $10,242.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.07 or 0.00296126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.25 or 0.00742964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,760.91 or 0.99944733 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00018686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.22 or 0.00796427 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 89,874 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

