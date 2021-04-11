Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $24.44

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $30.09 million and approximately $49,567.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for about $24.44 or 0.00040899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00296232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.86 or 0.00751166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,911.43 or 1.00261930 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.98 or 0.00794873 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,231,077 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

