Mirrored Netflix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $102,651.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $32.37 million and approximately $102,651.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $561.24 or 0.00933981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00068718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00296072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.82 or 0.00736910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,819.78 or 0.99548303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00018624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.27 or 0.00794237 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 57,678 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.