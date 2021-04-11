Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Reaches One Day Volume of $36,303.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $691.92 or 0.01154515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $35.43 million and $36,303.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00296776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.08 or 0.00739315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,833.76 or 0.99837195 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00799340 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 51,204 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

