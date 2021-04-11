Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Market Cap Hits $31.87 Million

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for approximately $72.72 or 0.00121441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $31.87 million and approximately $18,012.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.00297266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.58 or 0.00722421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,121.52 or 1.00404242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.66 or 0.00796029 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00018130 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 438,310 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars.

