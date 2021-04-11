Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Down 3.7% This Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $27.87 million and $51,073.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $41.65 or 0.00069848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00296090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.58 or 0.00732182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,423.66 or 0.99657751 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.59 or 0.00787529 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 669,199 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

