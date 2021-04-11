Mixin One Day Volume Tops $488,820.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for $823.76 or 0.01373169 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $452.32 million and $488,820.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,096 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

