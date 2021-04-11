MktCoin One Day Volume Reaches $769.00 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One MktCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MktCoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. MktCoin has a total market cap of $63,338.68 and approximately $769.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00296664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.79 or 0.00742109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,951.90 or 1.00479311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00018734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.73 or 0.00802358 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org

MktCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MktCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MktCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MktCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

