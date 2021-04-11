MMOCoin (MMO) Achieves Market Cap of $625,568.39

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 78.6% against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $625,568.39 and approximately $344.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,724,869 coins and its circulating supply is 68,246,622 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

