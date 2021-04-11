Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Market Capitalization Tops $32.61 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $32.61 million and approximately $11.72 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00002784 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00055940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00083375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.93 or 0.00613204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00041548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

