MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00004008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $158.29 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,091.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,156.30 or 0.03588385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.20 or 0.00419695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $683.18 or 0.01136904 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.07 or 0.00524326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.98 or 0.00447626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.04 or 0.00366172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00033647 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00206396 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

