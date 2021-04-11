Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $36,733.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.45 or 0.00507985 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 812.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

