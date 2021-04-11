MonetaryUnit Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $15,856.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003449 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010933 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004449 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.40 or 0.00504268 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 219,070,998 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

