Monkey Project Trading Up 206.8% This Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $41,092.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 206.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,310,052 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

