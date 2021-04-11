Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.39. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $376.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.19 and a 200-day moving average of $340.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.55, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $406.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 94.86%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total transaction of $8,461,010.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 239,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,356,129.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,498 shares of company stock valued at $97,655,190. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

