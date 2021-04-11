Mooncoin (MOON) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.51 or 0.00423402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000807 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

