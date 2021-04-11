MoonSwap (MOON) Market Cap Achieves $32.06 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00002999 BTC on major exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $32.06 million and approximately $199,413.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.00 or 0.00423211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000814 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002279 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 17,903,118 coins and its circulating supply is 17,882,617 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.