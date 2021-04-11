More Coin Market Cap Reaches $222,506.15 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $222,506.15 and $4,283.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, More Coin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00020357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00086971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00614660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00042633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00034526 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

