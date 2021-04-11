More Coin (MORE) Hits Market Cap of $207,732.92

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $207,732.92 and $1,034.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.02 or 0.00609818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00031998 BTC.

More Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

