Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,018,353 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 561.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of Red Rock Resorts worth $30,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRR. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

