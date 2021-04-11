Morgan Stanley Acquires 15,061 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.44% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $32,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 552.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 53,699 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $130.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.30.

