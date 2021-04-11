Morgan Stanley Acquires 192,068 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 130.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Polaris worth $32,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,821 shares of company stock valued at $24,733,195 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PII opened at $138.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $140.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 419.15 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average is $108.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.