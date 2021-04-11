Morgan Stanley Acquires 227,630 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,630 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of CIT Group worth $32,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CIT Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,498,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,916,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT Group stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

