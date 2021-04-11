Morgan Stanley Acquires 343,952 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 1,096.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Inari Medical worth $32,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NARI. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $113.64 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $127.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.77.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $2,718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,010,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $592,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,841 shares in the company, valued at $20,288,150.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,821,806 shares of company stock worth $201,129,134.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

