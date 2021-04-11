Morgan Stanley Acquires 47,339 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $31,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000.

BIT opened at $18.33 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

