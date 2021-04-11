Morgan Stanley Acquires 5,062,134 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 238.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.92% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $31,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,617,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,985 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 113,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 845,388 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $852.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

