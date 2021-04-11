Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 158.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.39% of ImmunoGen worth $29,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

