Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,527,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,327 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Old Republic International worth $30,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 44,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

