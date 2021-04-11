Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Equifax worth $31,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

NYSE:EFX opened at $185.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.58 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

