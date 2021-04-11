Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Southern Copper worth $32,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of SCCO opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

