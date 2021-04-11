Morgan Stanley Buys 338,137 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 375.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338,137 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Alliance Data Systems worth $31,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,489,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,430,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,274,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 396,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 281,493 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 291,796 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS opened at $109.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $121.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.69.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

