Morgan Stanley Buys 35,107 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $33,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $99.89 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.