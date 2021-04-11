Morgan Stanley Buys 4,504,003 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 11,855.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,541,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504,003 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.05% of Tricida worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tricida by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tricida by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Tricida by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 103,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 73,669 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $160,952.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,434.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,179 shares of company stock valued at $378,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

