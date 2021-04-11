Morgan Stanley Buys 70,932 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $30,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.