Morgan Stanley Buys 84,606 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,926,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.25% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $30,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 85,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $11.13 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

