Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,709 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 10.05% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $30,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 955.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $46.55 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.15 and a one year high of $47.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34.

