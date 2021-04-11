Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $32,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21.

