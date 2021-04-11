Morgan Stanley Has $29.88 Million Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $29,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after buying an additional 138,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $58.97 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.