Morgan Stanley Has $30.79 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,639 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of RingCentral worth $30,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in RingCentral by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

RNG opened at $317.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.98 and its 200 day moving average is $335.93. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.59 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.97 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,519,866.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,745.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,711 shares of company stock valued at $27,479,822 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

