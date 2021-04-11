Morgan Stanley Has $31.01 Million Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 582,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of SailPoint Technologies worth $31,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAIL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,411,000.

NYSE SAIL opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,842.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,619,833.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $41,647.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,148. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

