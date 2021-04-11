Morgan Stanley Has $31.26 Million Stock Holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.65% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $31,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPIN. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 213,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.34.

