Morgan Stanley Has $31.86 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Teck Resources worth $31,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 62.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 164.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 187,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

Shares of TECK opened at $19.82 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

