Morgan Stanley Has $31.92 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 115.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Kohl’s worth $31,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KSS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Shares of KSS opened at $62.76 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

