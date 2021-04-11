Morgan Stanley Has $32.03 Million Stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of PRA Health Sciences worth $32,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $17,534,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $7,134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,385 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $156.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day moving average is $123.75.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. Research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.