Morgan Stanley Has $33.26 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.19% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $33,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.