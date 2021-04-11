Morgan Stanley Has $33.40 Million Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.83% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $33,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145,149 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 75,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.